Boy racers return to Junction 27 despite ban

Police are reminding boy racers they are banned from “car cruising” around Junction 27 of the M1 after moving on as many as 40 vehicles from the spot in one evening last month.

The cars were dispersed at around 9pm on Sunday, October 9, after four motorists complained.

One driver told the Dispatch: “I exited the M1 at Junction 27 to find the adjacent lay-bys on both sides of the road heading towards Sherwood Business Park full of vehicles and dozens of mainly young people assembled, presumably ready to start their cruising races.”

A spokesman for the police said: “Initially officers were committed on other incidents, but did attend soon after the first report and moved on 30 to 40 vehicles.”

An injunction, which prevents car drivers congregating around Junction 27, is in force until January 16, 2018.

The spokeman added: “Several vehicles’ details were noted and the owners are being served with an explanatory notice in writing, warning if they take part in car cruising activity in the areas identified they will be in contempt of court and may be sent to prison.

“Contempt of court carries a maximum two-year jail sentence and/or an unlimited fine.”

Sergeant Simon Scales said drivers had started meeting there over the past few weeks because of the closed season at MFN, in Shipley Gate, a venue for large-scale gatherings of motoring enthusiasts.

In response, officers stepped up a high-visibility presence in the area and used social media publicity to remind drivers that the injunction remains in place and will be enforced.

Police say the number of drivers turning up at junction 27 has decreased as a result.

Councillor Alice Grice, Vice-Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Community Safety Committee, said: “The injunction has been very effective in reducing the problem since it was introduced nearly two years ago and we are working with the Police to nip this recent increase in the bud.”

Sgt Scales added: “These injunctions continue to give us powers to warn drivers about racing, riding in convoy, driving at excessive speed, watching or filming car cruising activity and other potentially dangerous action and raise awareness of the consequences.

There are also injunction order bans in place at Chilwell Retail Park and Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield. All three injunctions will be reviewed in January 2018.