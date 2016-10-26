Break-ins at new store are a ‘disgrace’

A convenience store in Kimberley has now been broken into four times since it opened a month ago and a local councillor has called the situation a ‘disgrace’.

Thieves broke into the Co-op in Maws Lane last Tuesday night using tools and stole booze and ‘a large quantity’ of cigarettes.

The incident comes just days after the store was targeted twice in the space of 24 hours, with a theft and a robbery, as reported in the Advertiser two weeks ago.

There was also an attempted break-in on September 22 just a couple of days after it opened, but the thieves left empty-handed.

Kimberley town councillor Steve Brunt said it was a ‘disgrace’ and a ‘disappointment’.

“It’s a disgrace isn’t it? They (the Co-op) are providing a service to the community.

“There used to be two or three shops up there and over the years they have closed down.

“It was a God-send when the Co-op came because there’s a lot of elderly residents and estates around that area.

“They are doing a real service to the community and this happens. It’s a real disappointment and it must be very unnerving for the staff who have got to work there as well.”

On October 8, cigarettes were stolen overnight and the next day three raiders wielding a metal bar and wearing balaclavas struck while staff were at the shop.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “Safety and security is of the utmost importance and we are working closely with the police.

“Additional security lighting has been installed and we are investigating and implementing a range of further security measures which would act to both deter criminal activity and increase the likelihood of convictions.”

Staff at the store have increased the number of staff working in the evening and have appointed a security guard.

Police have stepped up patrols and are looking at CCTV.

Sergeant Andy Browning said: “We have spoken to shop staff about security and they have taken measures such as installing a ‘smoke cloak’ which triggers thick smoke across the entire shop if it’s entered after hours.

“They have CCTV so we are currently looking at that and we’ve increased patrols.”

Sgt Browning said he was unsure if the incidents were linked because different vehicles were used in each attack on the shop.

He said the store was most likely being targeted because it was new and is in a vulnerable location.

“It’s tucked behind a carpark.

“Hopefully with the new security it will deter further incidents happening,” he added.

Officers are linking the robbery on October 9 to a similar robbery in Old Basford on the same day.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.