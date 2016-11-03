BREAKING: Body found in search for Melanie Wilson

Police investigating the disappearance of missing Melanie Wilson have found the body of a woman outside a property in Sutton today.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, Melanie’s family has been informed of this development.”

Police at the scene on Stoney Street, Sutton. Pictures: Sarah Washbourn/www.yellowbellyphotos.com

A house on Stoney Street has been cordoned off while police attend the scene.

Melanie was last seen on October 19, at about 11.20pm.

Police said they have been growing increasingly concerned for her safety, while Melanie’s family and friends have made emotional pleas for her to return.

On Tuesday, her father, David, said: “I’d imagine hell is similar to what I and family and friends are going through. We’re all heartbroken. Everywhere we look there’s a reminder of her.

“The last time I saw her was when she popped in to see me at home on Monday, October 17.

“We just had a general chat and hugged each other as she left. She seemed her usual self.

“The last contact I had with her was a text she sent me at about 11pm on Wednesday, October 19, which said ‘I love you dad’. I sent her one back saying ‘I love you too darling’.

