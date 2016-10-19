BREAKING NEWS: Man’s body found in River Trent

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the River Trent.

The body was found submerged at the Victoria embankment in Nottingham at around 8.15am today (Wednesday 19 October) after a member of the public alerted the police.

An under water search team has been working to safely recover the body this morning and the area has been cordoned off while investigations continue.

The body is yet to be identified.