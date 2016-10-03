BREXIT: What will happen next?

The new Prime Minister is leading the ongoing Conservative Party Conference and the hot topic is Brexit.

Theresa May has only been in the job 81 days and speaking yesterday, Sunday October 2, she outlined her strategy for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

Speaking in Birmingham she said she plans to invoke Article 50 by March 2017 and the country will leave the EU by 2019.

What is Article 50?

It is part of the Lisbon Treaty which was set up in 2009.

Part of that law was Article 50. A very basic five-point plan should any country wish to leave the European Union.

What happens then?

Once Article 50 is activated the UK is cut out of EU decision-making at the highest level and there will be no way back unless by unanimous consent from all other member states.

The UK’s exit has to be negotiated with the remaining 27 members of the EU and ultimately approved by them.

How long will it take?

This ‘political divorce’ has never been done before and although experts think the legal side will take about two years there is no blueprint for this and it could take much longer.

What will happen to the UK post-Brexit?

As Scotland as a country largely voted to remain in the EU and many people feel they are being forced to leave against their will it could trigger another Scottish referendum.

There are three million EU nationals currently living in the UK and as of last month Downing Street officials said those living in Britain and Britons living abroad would be ‘properly protected’.

How will Brexit impact jobs?

The most recent report from the Office of National Statistics showed unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent down from 5.5 per cent a year ago.

Some companies such as Vodafone warned it could move its headquarters out of the UK if Britain’s negotiations to leave the EU curb freedom of movement and Visa is also said to be considering a relocation.

Richard Branson and his company Virgin has pulled out on a deal that could have created 3,000 jobs.

Department store John Lewis has warned customers to expect a price rise in goods in the coming years.

What does Brexit mean for the NHS?

The Health Foundation has estimated that the NHS budget could be £2.8bn lower than currently planned by 2019/20.

Around 144,000 EU nationals work in health and social care in England. In the NHS, around 10 per cent of doctors and 5 per cent of nurses are from the EU.

More than 27m Britons have European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), facilitating immediate access to healthcare when abroad but how this will continue after Brexit is still unclear.