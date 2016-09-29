Bulwell drug man faces court bill and rehab

A Bulwell drug user who stole £12.57 of items from a supermarket faces a £307 court bill and nine months of rehabilitation.

Gavin Fisher, 30, of Newmarket Road, admitted stealing a bottle of wine, a packet of peanuts and a box of cereal from Tesco, on Jennison Street, in Bulwell, on June 20.

He denied assaulting two men by beating them at the store on the same date, but was found guilty when he appeared before Nottingham magistrates on September 22.

He failed to surrender to the court on September 22, after he was released on bail on July 21.

A test revealed the presence of opiates in his blood, but he admitted failing to attend an assessment on June 29 to establish whether he was addicted to, or misused, Class A drugs.

Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order, which includes a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months in which he will be treated for drug dependency.

He was ordered to pay compensation to the store of £8 and costs of £200, as well as £50 compensation each to the men he assaulted.

The total will be deducted from his benefits.