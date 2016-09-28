Bulwell man tagged for threats

A Bulwell man who threatened two people has been curfewed to his own home for six months, a court ruled.

Peter Horton, 58, of Walnut Tree Gardens, was convicted of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before Nottingham magistrates on September 12.

He initially denied the charges when he appeared on January 22.

The court found him guilty of harassing the people, individually on October 23 and 30, and November 10, last year, on Dogwood Avenue and Sellers Wood Road, in Bulwell.

He also denied a further charge, which happened on May 1, this year, on Sellers Wood Drive, but was found guilty.

Horton was placed on a six-month curfew with an electronic tag and must remain at his home address between 10pm and 6am.

He was also banned from contacting the people or from going within 100 metres of their home address, for three years.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £60 and £100 costs.