Bypass closed after 1,000 tonnes of hay erupt into flames

One thousand tonnes of hay have gone up in flames - closing a bypass in Nottinghamshire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Mill Farm near Oxton at 11.40pm yesterday.

The A6097 Oxton bypass is closed in both directions between the B6386 Nottingham Road and Epperstone Road. Diversions are in place.

John Mills, an officer at with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Crews have been working through the night to protect property and the environment.

"This fire is likely to continue for some time. Please keep windows closed if you are local.

"Crews will continue to be here some considerable time with our partner agencies."

