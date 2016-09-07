Can anyone help find Liam?

Liam Norman, aged 11, has been missing since 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 6).
He was last seen in the Mansfield Woodhouse area.
He is white, of a slim build and about 4ft 4ins tall. He has short, brown hair and was wearing black school trousers, a white shirt and black Nike trainers.
If you have seen Liam or you know where he might be please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 with incident 946 of September 6.
