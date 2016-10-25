Can you help police with their investigation?

Do you recognise these men?

Do you recognise these two men?

Notts Police would like to speak to them in connection with a theft at Tesco Express in Nottingham Road, Hilltop on Sunday, September 11.

If you recognise either of them or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 264 of September 11.

