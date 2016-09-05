Can you help the police identify these people?

Do you recognise this woman?

Do you recognise this woman?

0
Have your say

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to a man and a woman in connection with a shop theft at Co Op in Watnall Road, Hucknall on August 28.

Do you recognise either of them?

Do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man?

If you think you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 605 of September 3.

Back to the top of the page