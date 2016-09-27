CCTV of Smiler crash released as Alton Towers owners fined £5 million

CCTV footage capturing the moment of the collision on the Smiler rollercoaster at Alton Towers that injured 16 people has been released.

The film has been released by the Health and Safety Executive and was shown in court this week as the theme park’s operators Merlin appeared for a sentencing hearing.

Merlin have now been fined £5 million after admitting breaching health and safety regulations.

Alton Towers owners fined £5 million after Smiler crash



The collision, on June 2, 2015, left five people seriously injured. Leah Washington and Vicky Balch both had to have a leg amputated, while Daniel Thorpe, from Buxton, also suffered leg injuries.

The court heard this week how on the day of the incident, engineers overrode the Smiler’s control system without the knowledge and understanding to ensure it was safe to do so.