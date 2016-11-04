Childcare centre celebrates 10th birthday

editorial image
0
Have your say

A childcare centre in Langley Mill was a hive of activity on Friday, October 21, as staff, children and families celebrated its tenth birthday. Langley Mill Childcare’s big birthday event had a funfair theme, with a packed programme of games and activities, including face-painting, hook-a-duck and hoopla. Manager Sue Burnham said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our anniversary than with a big party to thank all of the staff, children and families for their support.”

Back to the top of the page