Church celebrates 50th anniversary

A congregation of around 200 people attended a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the Nuthall Methodist Church, which was erected on its current site in 1966. The church’s newly-installed minister Revd Andrew Charlesworth conducted the Golden Jubilee service, which had a central theme of ‘harvest time’. Harvest gifts donated were later delivered to a nearby food bank to help impoverished people.

