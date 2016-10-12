Clinics running as normal at King’s Mill Hospital after IT problems

Outpatient clinics at Sherwood Forest Hospitals are running as normal today (Wednesday) after technical problems with the patient administration system caused delays on Monday and Tuesday.

Technical difficulties arose following an essential upgrade to the system over the weekend and services across all sites at King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital, Newark Hospital and Ashfield Health Village were affected as the electronic administration system slowed down and in some cases failed.

Over the two days, around 3,500 people visited as outpatients and some faced delays as staff worked to manually record admission and follow-up information.

Medical director Dr Andy Haynes said: “Problems were limited to how we manage patient administration, for example, booking appointments or recording their arrival.

“Regrettably, there were some significant delays during our busiest times of the day and, on behalf of the Trust, I would like to apologise to patients affected and thank them for their understanding.

“Swift action, allocation of extra resources and the extraordinary team work and effort by staff across the Trust means they were able to prevent serious backlogs building up and I would like to put my thanks on record to everyone who has played their part over the past two days.

“It is because of them that, as from Wednesday morning, all clinics are expected to operate as normal and patients can expect to be seen on time.”