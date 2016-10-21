Councillor supports theatre group

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Philip Owen has stepped up to deliver a timely £500 boost to the Nuthall and Kimberley based NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society) ahead of its forthcoming production of Footloose. Principal players Danny De Martino and Merle Harrison and chorus members Claire Hawksworth and Lisa Hipkiss accepted the cheque which has come from Coun Owen’s Divisional Fund.

