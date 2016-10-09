Crackdown on speeding motorists in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads next week.
Nottinghamshire speed camera locations for next week, beginning Monday, October 10:
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60 Spion Kop;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A616, Ompton;
* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
* A6075 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.
