Dancers awarded cups and trophies

The Sharon Boyden School of Dancing in Nuthall has held its annual awards ceremony.

Cups, trophies and certificates rewarding progress and success were presented at a celebration party at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall.

Setting the standards with combined highest marks were special award winners Megan Rees, Hannah Capewell, Lily Godfrey, Helena Page, Rosie Howe, Ella Perry, Demy Kpelxata, Darcy Beckham, Zara Westmoreland and Grace Barnes

The dancers, supported by parents, grandparents and friends, staged displays and showed their style with demonstrations and performances of the Cha Cha, Quickstep, Jive, Waltz and Paso Doble as well as other genres of dancing.

Mrs Boyden expressed her gratitude to fellow dance teachers Sue Haigue-Naylor, Jo Jeynes and Hannah Smart.

She said: “They have contributed so much to the school’s success during a busy year which has seen every member from the youngest to the oldest, pass their exams with a minimum pass mark of 84 per cent.

“Each day brings a new challenge and life is not easy, but we have to be strong and positive and try to make every effort to make our lives successful.

“I am proud of the young people in our ranks who have shown exemplary behaviour, a willingness to learn and the determination to succeed,” she said. The dance school is based at St Patrick’s Church Hall in Back Lane and new members are welcome to join.

Senior dancer Helena Page said: “I recommend the dance school to all young people as it sets standards of behaviour, brings people together and provides opportunity to take part in a variety of dance genres.”

The Sharon Boyden School of Dancing currently has 40 members.

Call Sharon on 07899792682 for details.