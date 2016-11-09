Dancers help raise money for hospice

Dance teacher Nichola Buckley is proud to be giving her students the chance to get involved in charity work.

Team Revolution – a dance school running classes in Awsworth, Eastwood and Brinsley – has been running for five years.

But the dancers have now started to work alongside an events company in Lincoln to raise money for various charities, including Rainbows Children’s Hospice.

And dance principal Ms Buckley said it was a fantastic opportunity.

“Kids can be quite selfish and it’s good for them to do something that enables them to give back,” she said.

“It does them good, particularly in today’s day and age.

“We all bend over backwards for the dance school and it’s nice to put our efforts into something that does so much good to help others.”

Ms Buckley said it would do the children good to see how privileged they are compared to many others.

“Without frightening them I think looking at the work the Rainbows Hospice does raises an awareness,” she said.

“It’s good for them to see that they are lucky to be able to go dancing and got to school and so on. I don’t think it hurts kids to know that there are others out there that aren’t so fortunate.”

Staff at Swift Run Events noticed the dancers online and messaged Ms Buckley asking if she would be interested in putting together a performance for a Halloween event.

The group dressed as zombies and performed a dance at the event, hosted at Holme Pierrepoint National Water Sports Centre, in Nottingham.

Ms Buckley said: “They were so impressed that they asked us to work with them at several other events.

“We now have dances planned for things at Christmas and Easter and hopefully we’ll be working with them two to three times a year.”

And the dance principal said the girls loved taking part because it was something different.

“They‘re used to having lipgloss on and having their hair up in a bun, so they loved getting dressed up to look ugly,” she said. They had blood down their faces, and their costumes were fab. One girl had an old bridesmaid dress which her mum had torn up and it looked great.”

Swift Run Events organises charity running events across the UK.

Event organiser Peter Philips said: “I think it’s a fantastic thing for the community to get involved in and it’s always good to have a performance. We noticed Team Revolution online and they looked fantastic. We really liked what they did and we thought it would fit perfectly.”

Ms Buckley’s classes in freestyle and contemporary take place at Awsworth Parish Hall on Thursdays between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, at the Catholic Centre in Eastwood on Wednesdays between 4pm and 6pm, and at Brinsley Parish Hall on Saturdays between 9.30am and 1pm.

Rainbows Childrens Hospice helps life-limited youngsters and their families.

For further details and information on the Team Revolution dance school contact Sue on 07730747776 or Nichola on 07916567600.