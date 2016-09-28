Decrease in East Midlands’ jobless households

The proportion of jobless homes in the region is at an all time low - according to figures.

The number of households in the East Midlands in which noone is working has dropped by 1,000 to 216,000 in the past year and 67,000 since 2010.

Employment Minister Damian Hinds said: “We’re absolutely committed to delivering a country that works for everybody, and the fact that the number of workless households in the East Midlands has continued to fall shows that we’re making real progress.

“Welfare reforms like the Benefit Cap and Universal Credit are helping people to take control of their own lives and are incentivising work. With almost 2.3m people in employment across the East Midlands – up by 26,000 in the past year - there are plenty of opportunities.”