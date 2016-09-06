Did you see knife attack in Top Valley?

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a knife attack at Top Valley last month.

Two people were attacked on their front garden and further down the walkway at Ruthwell Gardens at 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 2.

Two men suffered stab wounds to the leg and buttocks and were taken to hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information that could help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 800 on 2 August 2016.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.