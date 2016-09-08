Disqualified Mansfield mum drove because she thought ban was over

A mum drove a new car to collect her son from Mansfield town centre because she thought her driving ban was over, a court has heard.

Tiner Bower, 44, of Winster Way, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance at Mansfield court on Thurday.

The court heard she was stopped on Old Mill Lane at 11pm, on July 16, after being disqualified for drink driving in September last year. The ban will run until November 16.

Sarah Sanderson, mitigating, said: “She mistakenly believed that the disqualification period had ended in June.”

She said Bower was concerned about her son, who had been out with friends, after she was the victim of an assault in the town centre in May.

She was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, to be carried out in the next 12 months. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.