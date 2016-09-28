Drunk and disorderly in Hucknall

Mansfield Magistrates Court

A Hucknall man has appeared in court for being drunk and disorderly.

Stephen Fox, 56, of Lime Tree Grove, admitted the offence at Nottingham Magistrates Court on September 16.

The court heard he was arrested on Cherry Avenue, in Hucknall, on September 10.

He was given a six month condiitonal discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

