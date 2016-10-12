Eastwood benefits cheat to be sentenced

An Eastwood woman lied about living with her husband to obtain benefits, a court has ruled.

Jenny Leanne Feeley, 28, of Knapp Avenue, initially denied obtaining housing and council tax benefit dishonestly when she appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on July 26.

The court heard she made the claim to Broxtowe Borough Council in December 2012 but had been living in the house as husband and wife with Steven May.

However, she was convicted at a trial on September 30.

Magistrates bailed her to appear before the court for sentencing on October 20.