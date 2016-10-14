Eastwood club’s big donation to air ambulance

A club in the area has made a generous donation of £2,270 to Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA). Malcolm Allured (former drummer of Showaddywaddy), the owner of the MFN Club in Shipley Gate, presented the cheque to DLRAA Richard Fletcher during its live music night. The donation was raised over the last two years from a raffle and regular collections.

