Eastwood man to be sentenced for child porn and bestiality images

An Eastwood man has been caught with child porn and bestiality images.

Brian Richard Nichols, 56, of Walker Street, indicated guilty pleas when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on October 27.

Nichols admitted possessing nine Category A, four Category B and 12 Category C photographs and movies, where Category A is the most extreme.

He also admitted possessing two prohibited images of children, and 104 extreme porn images which portrayed a person having sex with horses and dogs.

The charges all relate to dates between June 22, 2010 ,and June 22, 2016, at his home address.

He was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on November 17.

He was bailed until then, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.