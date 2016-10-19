Edwinstowe woman banned after swerving to miss a rabbit

An Edwinstowe woman was caught drink driving by an off-duty cop after she swerved to avoid a rabbit, a court has heard.

Kirsty Dyson, 28, of Sixth Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard an off-duty police officer spotted her slumped over the wheel of her Peugeot 208, at around 11.40pm on September 29, on Church Street, in Edwinstowe.

She drove off down a road that was closed and the officer confiscated her keys and called the police.

A breath test revealed that she had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £392 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £39 and £85 costs. She was banned from driving for 17 months.