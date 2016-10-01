Elderly woman cut free after two-car crash

An elderly woman had to be cut free from a car following a smash this afternoon.

Two cars had been in collision on Old Farm Road, Top Valley, at around 3pm and crews from Hucknall and London Road went to the scene, along with ambulances.

The crews had to cut the 74-year-old woman from the wreckage while she was also given oxygen therapy by medics.

