EMAS lifesavers named best in the country

An emergency service team have won an award for the lifesaving work they do.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were announced winners at the UK Heart Safe Awards event in Manchester.

The EMAS Community Response Team won the Emergency Services Team of the Year Award.

EMAS head of community response, Michael Barnett-Connolly, said: “We are delighted to win the award in recognition of our regional Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) initiative and collaborative work with the fire service and CFR colleagues across the East Midlands.

“Well done everyone, a great achievement.”