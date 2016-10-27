Ex-soldier who punched man in Worksop pub was tracked down by Facebook

An ex-soldier who punched a man on the dance floor of a Worksop pub was tracked down by his victim via Facebook, a court has heard.

Daniel Andrew Hayes, 26, of Carlton Avenue, Worksop, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hayes threw the punch in the Rewind, on Carlton Road, at 12.40am on July 3, knocking his victim fell to the ground.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said: “His victim noticed a man walking straight towards him who seemed to be moving people out of the way to get to him.

“He didn’t expect to be assaulted and said it was a completely unprovoked attack.”

Hayes left the pub while his victim was left with a cut under his left eye which had to be glued shut.

Door staff identified Hayes and his victim tracked him down through Facebook. Hayes was arrested on October 8.

“He said his victim was trying it on with his partner and he agreed that he punched him,” said Mr Hollett.

The court heard he had one previous conviction for threatening behaviour in 2015.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said there was an element of provocation to the offence.

“He says he behaved totally inappropriately,” said Ms Hoffman. “He takes full responsibility. He is quite shocked that he behaved in this way.”

She said Hayes had served in the infantry, but received a medical discharge after he was stabbed in the neck in a nonmilitary incident. He was now a lorry driver and crane operator.

Magistrates heard Hayes was convicted in 2015 of threatening behaviour, and had four cautions for assault, dating back to 2007. They imposed a 12 month community order and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Hayes was ordered to pay compensation of £300 to his victim and £85 court costs.