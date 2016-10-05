‘Exemplary’ service at local surgery

A medical centre in Eastwood has been rated outstanding in a recent audit and inspectors said the practice offered an ‘exemplary service’.

The Care Quality Commissiomn (CQC) said Church Street Medical Centre was an extremely caring practice that was very well led by management.

The report said the practice had good facilities and said staff regularly asked patients for feedback which they listened to and acted on.

Patients told inspectors they were treated with kindness, dignity and respect and said they found it no problem making an urgent appointment.

Practice manager Anita Smith said: “It just felt fantastic. It’s such good news - we’re over the moon.”

The surgery has a support group for carers which is managed by practice secretary and ‘carer champion’ Diane Rowley – something that particularly got the attention of auditors.

Diane, who won an award two years ago for the work she did, said: “It’s very nice the work I do is recognised. I’m very pleased. I don’t do it for that reason I just do it to help people.”

When Diane joined the practice four years ago she said she wanted to develop the work with carers, and the set up at the surgery now has is being rolled out to other practices across the county.

CQC deputy chief inspector Janet Williamson said: “It is clear Church Street Medical Centre is providing an exemplary service which is a real asset to local people.

“The staff considered patients, not just in terms of medical conditions but in their social and family life as well, often offering support to entire families to ensure the impact of a patient’s condition was alleviated.

“Patients told us they considered the staff part of their family and told us they delivered care that exceeded their expectations.

“Carers were well supported and events organised to ensure there was a forum to reduce isolation in their role. All of this hard work pays off in making a real difference to patients.”

Managing partner at the practice, Dr Nicole Atkinson, described her staff as a’pot of gold’.

“We were thrilled to hear about our outstanding rating and feel this truly reflects the excellent work that the staff at the practice continue to give daily to our patients.

“Church Street has been providing patient care for over 105 years and has always put patients at the heart of what it does. Our amazing staff always go that extra mile. They truly are our pot of gold and thoroughly deserve this recognition.”

Church Street Medical Centre provides to 8,355 patients in Eastwood.