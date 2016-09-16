EYES TO THE SKIES: A Harvest moon is just hours away

Stargazers will be hoping for clear skies tonight so they can catch a glimpse of a Harvest moon.

That is the name for the full moon which is closest to the Autumn equinox.

It also coincides tonight with a penumbral eclipse - when the moon passes through the outer part of the earth's shadow, creating a noticeable shady corner of the full celestial object.

A Met Office spokesman said: "The full-looking bright moon will ascend over your eastern horizon no matter where you are around the time of sunset tonight.

"During the middle of the night, it will climb to its highest point in the sky when it is opposite the sun.

"Gazers will be looking for clear, cloudless skies to have the best possible chance of seeing the Harvest moon - ideally a location away from light pollution will be of benefit."