Festive fairy flying in to sprinkle some Christmas magic on Eastwood kids

A little sprinkling of festive magic awaits excited children in the Eastwood area when they meet the Christmas fairy.

For the ever-popular Enchanted Fairy Gotto returns to the D.H.Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood town centre later this month.

The Christmas fairy makes a special stop at the Victoria Street museum on Tuesday, November 29, from 6 pm to 8 pm. And she promises to have a special goody-bag for all the youngsters who visit her.

Mums and dads will be able to enjoy some free mulled wine and traditional Victorian gingerbread at the event, which will also give them the chance to explore the museum’s gift shop for some unusual Christmas presents and stocking-fillers. The shop sells all kinds of mementoes and traditional toys for people of all ages.

The Fairy Grotto, which has been a big hit with youngsters in previous years, is just one of the attractions at Eastwood’s spectacular, annual Christmas Lights Switch-On event, which takes place on the same evening.

Admission to the grotto is £4 per child, which includes the goody-bag that will contain gifts and a voucher to return to the Lawrence museum for a tour of the building for free. Children with access needs can visit the grotto from 5.30 pm.

The switch-on features a packed programme of free festive entertainment, including live music and dance, street performers, buskers, a land-train, a mini-cinema at the library and fairground rides. The lights are officially switched on at 6.30 pm, and the night is topped off by a fireworks display at 8 pm.

The museum is an award-winning visitor-attraction, run by Liberty Leisure, the trading company that delivers Broxtowe Borough Council’s leisure, culture and sports services and events.

It combines author D.H.Lawrence’s authentically re-created childhood home, dating back to the 1890s, with an exhibition space celebrating his life, work and rise to fame from humble beginnings. Visitors can also explore the surrounding countryside that inspired some of his work.

The museum is open on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. As well as the gift shop, attractions include a refreshment area, serving tea and coffee, and a picnic area.