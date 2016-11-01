First aid tips for firework night

Leading first aid charity St John Ambulance is urging everyone to learn some basic first aid skills ahead of the Bonfire Night celebrations.

St John Ambulance volunteers will be attending firework events across the region so that anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly. However, injuries are much more likely to occur at private parties, where trained volunteers won’t be on hand to help.

Statistics show that thousands of people will visit A&E every year for treatment of a firework-related injury. But with some basic first aid skills, everyone can be prepared to help in a firework first aid emergency.