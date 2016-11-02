Foodbank is overwhelmed by donations

Bosses at an Eastwood foodbank say they have received so many Harvest Festival donations that they have run out of storage space.

Staff at Eastwood Volunteer Bureau, where the foodbank is based, are now appealing to local businesses to see if they can help store their stock.

The food bank at the Eastwood Volunteer Bureau which is overflowing following harvest festival.

Sue Bagshaw, bureau manager, said: “We’ve never had this many donations for Harvest Festival.

“We had donatioons from all the local schools this year, which is fantastic, but we now need somewhere to store some of it, because our room is absolutely full.

“If a shop or business can help by offering a small room we would be so grateful.

“We don’t want to go out of Eastwood, because we still want to deliver the parcels from here.”

Mrs Bagshaw said things will only get busier in the lead-up to Christmas, with more and more donations coming in and more and more families needing food.

She said: “Even if someone can offer something on a short-term basis it would still help – it would at least get us through the next few months.”

The foodbank, on Wellington Place, gives 25 bags of food to families and individuals on benefits every week.

Food donations are made by local churches and individuals.

One man comes in regularly and gives £100, while baking giant Warburtons, which has a base in Eastwood, donates 40 loaves of bread a week.

Staff are looking for space in local shops or businesses in Eastwood, rather than in people’s homes, which they say would not be appropriate

At Christmas, the number of families needing food bags doubles.

Bureau staff are now planning to attend the next Eastwood Town Council meeting, on Monday, November 14 to ask councillors advice.

n Anyone who can offer storage space is asked to call the bureau on 01773 535255.