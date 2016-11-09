Former Kirkby cop accused of raping teenage girl in 1980s

A former police officer from Kirkby has been accused of raping a teenage girl in her own bedroom in the 1980s.

Raymond Jeacock, 62, of Bamburgh Close, denied the charge, dating back to 1980, at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Although his career was ended after a disciplinary hearing the next year, no criminal charges were made at the time, the court heard.

Andrew Vout, prosecuting, said Mr Jeacock, a detective constable at the time, interviewed the girl after she visited her boyfriend at a Borstal, where she impersonated an older woman to obtain a visiting order.

The jury heard the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was due to be collected from Sutton police station by her father, but Mr Jeacock told him the police would have to take her home.

Mr Jeacock told a colleague he had to make an enquiry, before borrowing a car and driving home, said Mr Vout.

“She started getting ready for bed when she heard someone coming upstairs,” he told the jury.

“She thought it was her sister. She was wrong. It was Detective Constable Jeacock.”

He said the girl’s father arrived at the house, and Mr Jeacock whispered to her: “Don’t say a word. If he asks, say I was searching.”

He then hid between the bed and the wall, but was discovered by her father.

Mr Jeacock told the man he had dropped something under the bed and fled from the bedroom.

The back door was shut, said Mr Vout, and a struggle ensued before Mr Jeacock was allowed to leave.

The court heard an investigation was conducted and a disciplinary hearing took place, in which the girl gave evidence.

Mr Jeacock was asked to resign from the police force in July 1981, but no criminal charges were made against him.

“His career was ended,” said Mr Vout.

The girl’s mother recalls that “everything was kept quiet, hush hush,” he added.

Following the alleged attack, Mr Vout said the victim had “struggled with the memories of what happened on that night.”

“For a long time she was, in her own words, not a nice person,” he said.

In a video interview, the complainant said she had been followed home after school by two plain clothes police officers, who tried to persuade her to drop the charges.

She said watching the victims of Jimmy Savile come forward had inspired her to make a criminal complaint in 2014.

Mr Jeacock was interviewed at Mansfield Police Station in December of that year, when he told officers he had been investigating the girl’s boyfriend for theft, and wanted to “cultivate her as an informant.”

“There was an issue about how to get her home,” he said because the girl’s father smelled of alcohol.

He said: “I told my superiors I would look around the house and look for stolen property.”

Mr Jeacock said he had searched the girl’s bedroom and looked in the wardrobe, but the girl had not been in the room at the time. He denied he met her father there and said they met downstairs.

When he was informed of the charges, he said: “I was distraught. I never laid a finger on her. I told them categorically her complaint was not true.”

Mr Jeacock said the wording of the disciplinary hearing had been “deliberately chosen” to get him the sack.

He said: “This is just extending the misery. 34 years down the line it can’t be right that this is coming back.”

The trial continues.