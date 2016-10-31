Girls brigade celebrates success

editorial image
0
Have your say

Dedicated leaders and supportive parents were praised for the part they have played in the success of the 1st Nuthall Girls Brigade during the past year.

Along with this, more than 50 girls representing Explorers, Junior Section, Company Section and Brigaders were presented with certificates, service awards and silverware rewarding special achievements at the 1st Nuthall’s annual awards ceremony.

Back to the top of the page