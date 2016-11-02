Grieving burglar downed vodka before hitting unlocked charity shop in Worksop

A grief-stricken burglar downed vodka before stealing clothes and boots from an unlocked charity shop in Worksop, a court has heard.

David Ian Scott, 45, of Mendip Court, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted burglary when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

Police were called to Essential Designs, on Bridge Street, in Worksop, at 2.10am on October 13, where they found Scott emerging from the shop.

“He asked them to give him a fine,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting. “He told them it wasn’t burglary because the front door was left insecure.”

He stole a coat, boots and an electrical item worth £115 from the shop run by Hope Community Services, which were later recovered.

Scott was last before the court in January 2016 for possessing controlled drugs when he received a conditional discharge.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “He has had drug and drink problems. He has struggled with accomodation and probably with life in many ways.”

He said Scott had been drunk on the night and took the view that “the shop was open and I went in.”

Greta Percival, of the probation service, said Scott had recently lost a good friend and consumed a bottle of vodka on the night.

In the past he misused heroin, she said, but gave up six years ago. He continued to use cannabis and amphetamine.

He was last employed in 1999 and suffered from hypertension.

Scott was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.