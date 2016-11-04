Gritters gear up as temperatures are set to drop

Gritters are gearing up for the cold weather as temperatures are set to drop this weekend.

Weekend weather forecasts suggest that road surface temperatures in Nottinghamshire could drop to around zero degrees on Saturday night.

This forecast means that unless there is a major change in temperatures, Nottinghamshire’s gritting teams will be out and about salting the main routes across the county on Saturday evening.

The county council say a final decision will be taken tomorrow morning (Saturday) on whether the gritters will go out later in the evening.

Garry Chadburn, team manager for electrical and environmental maintenance for Via East Midlands, which is managing highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We will review the weather forecast tomorrow. Unless it shows that temperatures will rise, it looks like our gritting teams will be out on Saturday evening.

“The Met Office advises that on Saturday evening, the road temperature between midnight and 2am are set to drop towards 0 degrees C, the temperature threshold at which there is the risk of frost and ice forming on the road surface.”

For more information about gritting routes, winter driving advice and other information go to: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/winter