Hall Park now ‘second best in the county’

Staff and students at Hall Park Academy in Eastwood are celebrating after being ranked the second best performing school in Nottinghamshire.

The school is now the second highest performing in the county and is a fraction off being in the top ten per cent nationally, according to Department for Education’s performance tables.

Headteacher Stephanie Dyce – who was specifically brought in to turn things around when the school was persistently suffering bad grades – said when she saw the figures she felt ‘over the moon’ and called it a ‘massive achievement’.

“I was absolutely over the moon. It makes me feel very proud. I’m just so proud of where the school is at.

“It’s up there now as one of the best schools in Nottinghamshire and even nationally. It’s a massive achievement.

“The students have been talking about it and they are quite proud of their school, it’s brilliant. I know the teachers certainly are as well. It’s great.

“It just really reflects the hard work the students put in day in day out. Staff and students are to be commended.”

‘Progress 8’ on the performance table looks at how much pupils progress between the end of primary school (Key Stage 2) and the end of secondary school (Key Stage 4), taking into account all eight subject areas.

Rather than looking at grades alone, it calculates how much the students have improved during their time at secondary school.

Mrs Dyce said it evaluated hard work across the board and it was a ‘fair approach’.

“It’s a fair approach. It’s about attainment,” she said.

“You have to attain well to get good progress and it takes into account the starting point and the impact the school has on the students.

“It’s about contribution from everyone and I think that is what’s most pleasing - the school has demonstrated that it’s really good across the board and not just in certain subject areas.

“I knew we had done well but I didn’t know how well.

“When you are in it you don’t realise how much things have moved on. I probably didn’t fully appreciate how well we had done until I saw it on paper. When you are living it, it’s just work and that’s what you do.

“I wouldn’t have thought I would have moved the school on that quickly,” she said.

Chair of Governors at the Mansfield Road school, Kevin Edwards, added: “Hall Park is now the most improved secondary school in Nottinghamshire. Our GCSE results in the last two years followed by this newest assessment is a clear message to parents that we put our students’ academic progress at the forefront of our teaching.”