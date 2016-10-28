HALLOWEEN - How to stay safe on the spookiest night of the year

Hidden dangers at Halloween can come in a number of disguises, so it is important for families to take care whether they are staying at home or trick-or-treating in the neighbourhood.

Housing provider Newark and Sherwood Homes has compiled its top tips for having a safe and fun Halloween:

Clever costumes – Costumes are an important part of Halloween, but they need to be both spooky and safe. When creating costumes, make sure masks can be clearly seen through and costumes do not trail on the floor. When purchasing Halloween outfits make sure they are purchased from reputable suppliers such as UK supermarkets and are not cheap imports, as these meet higher fire safety standards.

Light up the night – Why not use a torch or glow sticks when trick-or-treating, they can be a fun part of a costume and ensure you are seen in the dark by passers-by.

Be fire safe – You can also use battery powered candles or glow sticks to light up carved pumpkins instead of candles. Remember to tell children to stay away from naked flames and avoid touching pumpkins that are lit up.

Wrap up -When trick-or-treating ensure your child wears warm clothing and comfy shoes, this way their Halloween experience will be comfortable.

Furry friends -Ensure pets are kept indoors and have a safe place to be, avoid having your pets nearby when answering the door to trick-or-treaters, as this may overexcite them and scare children.

Keep paths clear -If you are expecting trick-or-treaters ensure your pathways are well lit and free from debris, creating a safe route to and from your home for little ones.

Sweet treats -Once you are home check your child’s treasure chest of sweets, throw away any sweets that are not in their original wrapper or look like they may have been opened.

There are a number of fun and safe ways to enjoy Halloween, many organisations host safe indoor trick-or-treating events for local children, such as intu shopping centres in Nottingham, where free goodies will be available in its stores with pumpkins in the window. intu’s big trick-or-treat event will be taking place on Saturday 29 October across both intu Victoria Centre and intu Broadmarsh.

Clare Johnson-Cooper, customer service advisor at Newark and Sherwood Homes, said: “We care about the safety of all of our tenants, so we think it is important to communicate the potential dangers children may face on evenings like Halloween. It is important that little ones are able to have fun, but parents, guardians and the wider community can take simple steps to keep them safe.”

For more information visit www.nshomes.co.uk