Healthy living promoted

Healthy living was promoted at a special event in Eastwood.

The healthy lifestyle event, held at Plumptre Hall, was arranged to help promote a healthier lifestyle and quality of life for patients within Eastwood.

It was arranged to coincide with Church Walk Surgery’s flu jab clinic, which saw 1,200 patients attend to receive their annual injections.

Councillor Graham Harvey, mayor of Broxtowe, and his wife Ali, made guest appearances at both the lifestyle event and the surgery’s flu jab clinic.

There were a variety of stallholders, including members of the surgery’s patient participation group offering healthy eating samples such as low-fat pizza and no-fat cakes, as well as fruit and vegetables.

Mini health checks were available from the surgery’s nurses, while GPs raised awareness of skin lesions.

Sarah Petter, practice manager, said the surgery ran the events to educate people living in the area about healthy living, in order to cut down on disease.

She said: “Eastwood has a high prevalence in lifestyle disease – diabetes, heart disease and lung conditions.

“What’s needed is education about how to live more healthily. We all know we can go to the doctors, but that’s reactive medicine.

“Prevention is better than cure. It’s about training people to manage themselves better.”

An asthma study nurse was also present with a new device to diagnose asthma more accurately,

The Breathe Easy group was there to help patients with respiratory problems, which included exercise classes.

And for those who had difficulty in giving up smoking, representatives from smoking cessation support service Smokefreelife were on hand.

There as also advice on offer about the Nottingham Warm Homes on Prescription initiative.

The project identifies patients with long-term conditions whose health could improve if their living conditions improved.

There was the chance to talk to the professionals about diabetes, while representatives from Everyone Health and Slimming World were present to encourage weight loss.

Free refreshments were offered to visitors and those who attended were reported to have been very positive about the event, information, samples and tasters.

Peter Pickering, a member of the PPG, said: “Thanks to everyone who supported this event. The mayor attending was a welcome surprise for the patients.”