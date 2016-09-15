Homeless man jailed for race abuse in Hucknall

A homeless man has been jailed for racial abuse in a ‘violent and unpleasant’ incident that took place in Hucknall, a court has heard.

Lee William Fraser, 36, of no fixed address, denied using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour against an Asian man, and resisting a police officer, at Astral Grove, Hucknall, on July 2.

He was found guilty at Nottingham Magistrates Court on August 22 and sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment on September 13, because the court had done all it could to keep him out of custody on a number of occasions, including imposing a suspended sentence.

The court heard the incident was particularly violent and unpleasant with racial abuse.

He was also found guilty of breaching two suspended sentence orders.

One was made on April 12 after Fraser was convicted for using a public communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, between March 1 and October 20, last year.

The second order was made on April 12 for assaulting a man in Nottingham on October 20, last year. He was convicted in January this year.

Both breaches increased the length of his sentence to 20 weeks. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.