How to get a FREE personalised letter from Santa this Christmas

Children everywhere are preparing their Christmas lists with just over a month to go until the big day.

It’s a very busy time of year at the North Pole so children who want to get a letter from Santa are being encouraged to send them off as soon as possible.

Royal Mail will help ensure children’s letters are sent to Father Christmas as long as they are posted by December 9.

Alex McConnell, Royal Mail Chief Elf, said: “We are proud that for over 50 years, Santa has allowed us to help manage the hundreds of thousands of special letters he receives from boys and girls across the country.”

To ensure Santa receives your letter on time, write to him at Santa/Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ, enclosing a stamped addressed envelope with your child’s name and full address.

Letters should be posted by no later than December 9.