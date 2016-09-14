Hucknall candle thief must compensate shop

A Hucknall woman who was caught stealing a candle from a shop in Mansfield has been ordered to pay compensation and court costs.

Tanisha Sasha Skelton, 26, of Acacia Close, admitted stealing the Yankee candle, worth £21, from Clinton Cards, in the Four Seasons shopping centre, on May 18, when she appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on September 8.

She was ordered to pay compensation for the candle and court costs of £40, which will be deducted from her benefits.