Huge blaze causes chaos on Notts roads

Firefighters are tackling a fire involving 1,000 tonnes of hay which has closed a main road through the county between Southwell and Mansfield.

Crews were called to the hay bale fire at Mill Farm near Oxton at 11.40pm last night, Wednesday, October 5.

At one time eight appliances were fighting the blaze, but that has now been scaled down.

However, the A6097 Oxton Bypass road is closed in both directions between the B6386 Nottingham Road and Epperstone Road.

A detour is in operation via the B6386 and it is expected to be in place for some time.