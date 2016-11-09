Increase in children in need across Notts

Domestic violence and mental health issues are major factors in the increasing number of children deemed as being ‘in need’ across the county.

Figures released by the Government show the number of children classified as being in need in Nottinghamshire was 7,472 in 2015/16 - up from 7,338 during 2014/15.

In cases where children were referred to social care in 2015/16, domestic violence was identified as a reason for children being referred in 57 per cent of cases - 3,564 of 6,238 in total. In 32 per cent of cases mental health was flagged as a factor.

An NSPCC spokesman commented: “It’s troubling that the number of children in need has increased. The fact that mental health was identified as a factor in almost one third of cases highlights why more than ever we need swift and appropriate help for those who are suffering with mental health issues.

“Mental health problems can be devastating whether they affect the child in need, or their family members at home. We also know that nine in ten children who have been abused go on to suffer mental health problems before they reach the age of 18. The NSPCC’s It’s Time campaign has called on the Government to provide improved mental health support for children who have experienced abuse to help them understand and recover from their experiences.”

Any child struggling with mental health, whether their own or the mental health of a loved one, can call Childline on 0800 11 11. Adults with concerns about a child can call 0808 800 5000, text 88858 or visiting www.nspcc.org.uk