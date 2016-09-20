Inspiration teen Myles to be presented with an award

A Hucknall teenager has been awarded for his bravery and inspiration as he copes with a number of health conditions.

Myles Sketchley, 17, who has exceptional health needs including cerebral palsy, a rare brain disorder called schizencephaly and respiratory and heart problems, is the winner of the Inspirational Young Person in the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of professionals who go the extra mile to help sick children and their families.

The awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children.

Myles was nominated for a WellChild Award by Hayley Smallman and April Fitzmaurice who witnessed his work with other children, particularly as an ambassador for the Strongbones Children’s Charity Trust where he is constantly coming up with new ways to make other children feel special and help them engage with the world. Despite needing help himself, he works tirelessly each month producing blogs and vlogs on fun and interesting places for children with disabilities to visit.

April Fitzmaurice said: “Myles has such an amazing outlook on life, despite all his problems. He has the best laugh ever and such a loving and giving nature. He is an inspiration for so many people and I’m so pleased he’s got a WellChild Award which I hope will show him how special we all think he is.”

WellChild’s Director of Programmes, Linda Partridge, said: “Myles truly deserves to be the winner of this award.”