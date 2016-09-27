Interview skills day to help pupils

Students at Selton High School were interviewed by employers of local companies in an exercise to improve their chances of getting a job after their education.

The mock job interviews were held in the school classrooms between year 11 GSCE pupils and employers from a variety of firms around the Selston area.

Preparing students for life after school, the day was designed for students to talk to employers about their CV, picking up useful tips on how to be successful at an interview.

Following on from the event students were be given the opportunity to view feedback from the day, including tips and advice from the employers.

The teenagers were full of praise for the day with many stating that the skills they had learned had made them feel more confident and positive about

the future.

Miss Walker, Head of Year 11 said: “The pupils were all incredibly professional and presented themselves and the school to such a high standard. I am sure that the skills learnt today will allow them to succeed in the future and prepare them for the working world.”

Exams officer Debbie Green said: “It’s a great chance for them to be interviewed by someone they don’t know instead of the teachers. Employers were highly impressed with the professionalism shown by students and were full of praise for everyone that was involved.

“With so many students in year 11 currently looking at post-16 options the timing of this interview skills day could not have been better placed with many attending interviews for college and apprenticeships.”