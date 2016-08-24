Isle residents invited to broadband roadshow

North Lincolnshire Council is taking the superfast broadband roadshow into the Isle of Axholme throughout September and is inviting residents along to find out how their town or village will benefit from much faster broadband speeds.

The tour starts Tuesday 6 September and ends Tuesday 20 September 2016 – 10am until 12 noon.

The bus will visit the following locations:

Tuesday 6 September – St Oswald’s Church Hall, Keadby

Wednesday 7 September – Coronation Hall, Owston Ferry

Friday 16 September – All Saints Church Hall (formerly Collinson Cooper Hall), Belton

Tuesday 20 September – Community Hall, Crowle

Experts will be on hand to answer residents’ questions.

Councillor Liz Redfern, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Superfast broadband is rapidly becoming the norm in North Lincolnshire with the vast majority of homes (95 per cent) already benefiting from it. North Lincolnshire Council has made a huge commitment to ensure everyone who is able to get faster broadband speeds receives it.

“We are streets ahead of other councils in terms of our roll out, having met our original completion target months early, putting North Lincolnshire well ahead of the game.

“With further funding, we are now able to roll it out to more people in the Isle – the roadshow is for anyone who wants to find out more.”

